AILET 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check eligibility criteria

The National Law University of Delhi will begin the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET 2024) for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs for the academic year 2024–2025. Candidates will be able to submit the online application form nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will take place on December 10. The AILET 2023 examination will be held from 11 am to 12: 30 pm.

ALIET 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Eligibility: The candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an equivalent test with a minimum cumulative score of 45% of the total marks (40% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). A score of 65% on the Higher Secondary School Examination under the 10+2 system, or a comparable exam, is required for admission under the category of Foreign Nationals.

LL.M (One Year) Programme - Eligibility: A candidate for admission to the one-year LL.M. program must have completed the LL.B. or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 50% in aggregate (45% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PH.D - Eligibility: Candidates should possess a Master's degree in Law or a professional degree declared equivalent to the Master's degree in Law by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale.