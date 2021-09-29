Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Schedule released for December session, apply at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Schedule released for December session, apply at mat.aima.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:05 PM IST
AIMA MAT 2021: Exam Schedule released for December session, apply at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released MAT 2021 exam schedule for December session. AIMA has also released the AIMA registration form on its official website at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 examination would be conducted in three modes i.e. Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test, Paper Based Test, and Computer Based Test.

The MAT PBT would be conducted on December 5 and the last date to register for MAT PBT is November 28. The admit card for the same will be available on the official website of AIMA on November 29.

The MAT CBT will be held in two phases: the first CBT will be held on November 21 and the last date for registration is November 14. Phase second of the CBT exam will be conducted on December 19 and the last date to apply is December 12. Interested candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website or here 

Steps to fill MAT 2021 application form

Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in

Oh the home page click on the Registration tab

Re-Login and enter registered email, password, date of birth and click on the “Submit” button

Pay the application fee

Upload Photograph and signature

Fill the application form enter all the relevant details

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy for future refrance

aima mat aima mat cbt aima.in exam schedule
