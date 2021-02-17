AIMA MAT admit card for February 2021 CBT released at mat.aima.in

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) of Management Aptitude Test. AIMA will hold the MAT CBT 2021 on February 20.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download the MAT CBT 2021 admit card by visiting mat.aima.in.

How to download MAT CBT admit card for February 2021 exam:

1.Visit the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA)

2.Click on link for download of ‘MAT CBT admit card’

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit

5. The MAT CBT admit card for February 2021 exam will appear on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out.

Note: Candidates must carry MAT Admit card while going for the examination.