AIMA MAT Sept 2021 result declared at mat.aima.in, direct link

AIMA MAT Sept 2021 result: All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the result of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) September 2021 on its official website.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:49 AM IST
AIMA MAT Sept 2021 result: Candidates who appeared for the MAT exam can check their results on the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.(mat.aima.in)

The paper-based test was held on September 5, 2021, while the internet based test was conducted on August 28, 29, September 4, 5, September 11, 12 and 14.

Direct link to check MAT Sep 2021 result 

How to check MAT Sep 2021 result:

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in

Click on 'DOWNLOAD/VIEW' tab available on the homepage

Click on "MAT RESULTS" section

Submit roll number and registration number

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

