AISSEE 2023 application correction process to begin on Nov 7at aissee.nta.nic.in

The application correction process for All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2023 will begin tomorrow, December 7. Candidates can make changes in their application through the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in till December 11.

“Candidates will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available”, reads the official notification.

As per the examination schedule the AISSEE 2022 will be conducted on January 1, 2023.

AISSEE 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official website of AISSEE 2023 at aissee.nta.nic.in.

Click on the AISSEE 2023 application link available on the home page.

Next, enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form

Take print out for future reference.