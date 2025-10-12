AISSEE 2026: Register for Class 6th, 9th Sainik School Entrance Exams, window closes on Oct 30 | Check key dates

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is accepting applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools across the country. Eligible and interested students can submit their applications for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. AISSEE 2026: Registration window open for Class 6th, 9th Sainik School Entrance Exams. Direct link to apply is given here.

According to the official notification, following are some of the important dates of AISSSEE 2026:

Application window starting date: October 10, 2025 Last date to submit applications: October 30, 2025, up to 5 PM Last date to pay examination fee: October 31, 2025, up to 11:50 PM Application correction window: November 2 to 4, 2025 Examination date: January 2026 Examination fee: The exam fee for General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen category students is ₹850, whereas those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) should pay ₹700.

The exam can be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking/UPI.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR AISSEE 2026 About entrance exam: The examination for both classes will be held in Pen and Paper (OMR sheet based) mode and there will be multiple choice questions.

For Class 9 admissions, the exam will be held for 180 minutes in English medium, and for admissions to Class 6, the duration of exam will be 150 minutes, and will be held in 13 languages.

The date for downloading admit cards will be announced in due course by the NTA. In addition, the result of the exam will be released with four to six weeks after the exam.

The agency has advised students and their parents to keep visiting its official website for latest updates.

Moreover, they can contact NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 (Call) or write at aissee@nta.ac.in for any query.