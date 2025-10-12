AISSEE 2026: Register for Class 6th, 9th Sainik School Entrance Exams, window closes on Oct 30 | Check key dates

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is accepting applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2026) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools/New Sainik Schools across the country. Eligible and interested students can submit their applications for the 2026-27 academic session on the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.
According to the official notification, following are some of the important dates of AISSSEE 2026:
Application window starting date: October 10, 2025
Last date to submit applications: October 30, 2025, up to 5 PM
Last date to pay examination fee: October 31, 2025, up to 11:50 PM
Application correction window: November 2 to 4, 2025
Examination date: January 2026
Examination fee:
The exam fee for General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen category students is ₹850, whereas those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) should pay ₹700.
The exam can be paid online through payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking/UPI.