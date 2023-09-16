AKTU UPTAC BPharmacy counselling schedule 2023 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2023 schedule for BPharmacy. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

AKTU releases UPTAC 2023 schedule for BPharmacy; seat allotment results to be declared in October

UPTAC UG counselling for BPharmacy first year course 2023 round 1 is ongoing. Candidates have till September 22 to submit the application form. The seat allotment result for the BPharmacy round 1 will be released on September 30.

The online choice filling for the BPharmacy round 2 will commence on October 3 and the last date to register is October 4. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on October 5. The seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on October 10. The round 4 seat allotment result will be released on October 13.

Meanwhile, the round 1 choice filling and choice locking process for B Tech & B Arch will end on September 17.

Candidates can check the detailed BPharmacy schedule below: