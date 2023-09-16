Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AKTU UPTAC BPharmacy counselling schedule 2023 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in

AKTU UPTAC BPharmacy counselling schedule 2023 released at uptac.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 16, 2023 12:55 PM IST

AKTU releases UPTAC 2023 schedule for BPharmacy admissions, with rounds and seat allotment dates.

The Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2023 schedule for BPharmacy. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

AKTU releases UPTAC 2023 schedule for BPharmacy; seat allotment results to be declared in October

UPTAC UG counselling for BPharmacy first year course 2023 round 1 is ongoing. Candidates have till September 22 to submit the application form. The seat allotment result for the BPharmacy round 1 will be released on September 30.

The online choice filling for the BPharmacy round 2 will commence on October 3 and the last date to register is October 4. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be released on October 5. The seat allotment result for round 3 will be released on October 10. The round 4 seat allotment result will be released on October 13.

Meanwhile, the round 1 choice filling and choice locking process for B Tech & B Arch will end on September 17.

Candidates can check the detailed BPharmacy schedule below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
counselling schedule seat allotment admissions admission
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP