All you need to know about Germany’s WISE, an exclusive programme for Indian students

The application for Germany’s Working Internships in Science and Engineering (WISE) which targets Indian students pursuing a degree in the fields of science and engineering is closing on November 10.

'WISE' is a programme offered by the DAAD that targets Indian students pursuing a degree in the fields of science and engineering who wish to do a research internship at a publicly-funded German higher education institution or a research institute.(Representative file image)

WISE or the 'Working Internships in Science and Engineering is an exclusive programme offered by the DAAD that targets Indian students pursuing a degree in the fields of science and engineering who wish to do a research internship at a publicly-funded German higher education institution or a research institute.

The DAAD Regional Office in New Delhi office, established in 1960, promotes academic exchange between Germany and India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It provides information about education in Germany, grants scholarships to students, invites scientists from this region to Germany as well as those from Germany to these countries, and supports bilateral research projects.

In an exclusive interview, Ishika D’Monty, Programme Officer: Information about Studying in Germany, WISE Scholarships, talks about WISE, the eligibility criteria, the duration and value of the scholarship.

Who is eligible for WISE?

Students who wish to apply must meet the following criteria:

1. They need to belong to one of the selected Indian higher education institutions (list of institutions). The list of selected institutions is influenced by, but not limited to, the following factors: AICTE approval, NAAC accreditation, MHRD evaluation, INI (Institute of National Importance) and Institutions of Eminence status with the availability of 4- and 5-year undergraduate and integrated Master’s degrees respectively.

2. They should be enrolled in programmes that can be classified under the broad fields of engineering, mathematics and natural sciences.

3. They should be in the 5th or 6th academic semester of a 4-year Bachelor’s programme or in their 5th, 6th, 7th or 8th academic semester of a 5-year integrated or dual degree (Bachelor-Master) programme.

4. They should not be former recipients of the WISE scholarship.

What can be funded?

A research internship at a public or state-funded higher education institution or a non-university research institute in Germany to work under doctoral students, scientists or professors as a part of their ongoing research projects.

What is the duration of the funding?

A 2 to 3-month research stay spanning between the months of May and August. Internships of less than 60 days and more than 90 days cannot be supported under the scheme of this programme. The grant is non-renewable.

What is the value of the scholarship?

A monthly scholarship of 936 Euros for undergraduate students (the monthly installment will be calculated on a daily basis, i.e. 25 Euros per day)

• A lump sum travel subsidy of currently 1,050 Euros

• Payments towards health, accident and personal liability insurance covered and managed by DAAD

How can one apply?

Register on the DAAD portal. Download and complete the online application form. Prepare application documents. Scan paper documents (except references) and save in PDF format. Please note that you can only upload PDF files to the portal. Upload the completed application form and the other application documents to the portal in PDF format. Submit the uploaded application documents online.

For any technical questions or problems, your local information and advice centres could not help you with, contact DAAD’s technical portal via e-mail portal@daad.de, open every weekday from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm (CET or CEST).

Where can one find more information about the DAAD & its programs?

DAAD’s regional office is in DLTA Complex, RK Khan Stadium, 1 Africa Avenue, New Delhi (Phone: 011-66465500, email: info.newdelhi@daad.de).

The DAAD’s has Information Points in Bengaluru (responsible for Karnataka and Kerala), Chennai (responsible for Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry) and Chennai (responsible for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) provide information on study and research in Germany, advises students and academicians on funding opportunities, and assists in building ties between German and Indian institutions of higher education.

You can book an appointment one day ahead of the slot available. Open slots are shown for up to ten days.