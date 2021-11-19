Allahabad University Admissions 2021: UG courses counselling schedule released

The University of Allahabad has released Allahabad University Admissions 2021 counselling schedule. The varsity has released counselling schedule for various undergraduate courses. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can apply online through the official site of Allahabad University on allduniv.ac.in.

As per the schedule released, B.A programmes counselling will be conducted on November 28, 29 and 30, 2021. B.Com courses admission will be conducted on November 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021. B.Sc Bio counselling will be done on November 24 and 25 and B.Sc Maths counselling will be conducted on 26 and 27, 2021. The admission will be strictly on basis of merit and availability of seats.

The reporting time is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Pravesh Bhawan Chatham Lines, University of Allahabad. The counselling session will begin at 2 pm onwards.

Candidates who will appear for the counselling round will have to carry their admit card, scorecard, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet and certificates, transfer certificate and migration certificate, caste certificate, EWS category certificate, recent passport size colour photograph, aadhar card, prescribed fee through cash.

The varsity has asked all the appearing students to wear the mask and follow COVID19 guidelines. For more related details candidates can check the official site of University of Allahabad.