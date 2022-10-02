Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Registration begins, check cut-off marks

Allahabad University PG Admission Counselling 2022: University of Allahabad has started registrations for postgraduate admission counselling 2022. Candidates who are eligible for admissions can apply on ecounselling.in. The last date to apply for postgraduate courses is October 3 (2 pm).

The application process includes three steps – registration, login and fee payment. The last date for fee payment is October 3 (5 pm).

For some courses, application window will end on October 4

Along with the admission notification, Allahabad University has also announced cut-off marks for various courses. Check the list below:

Defence and strategic studies: 168 for unreserved (UR) category, 68 for ST candidates.

Economics: 142.50 for UR, all candidates in ST category are eligible.

Sociology: 192 for UR, 124 for SC and 114 for ST category.

Earth and Planetary Science: 168 for UR, no cut-off for other categories.

LLM: 192 for UR, 134 for ST

LLB (Hons): 180 for UR, 106 for ST

MCom: 155 for UR, no cut-off for ST

MSc Chemistry: 184 for UR, 174 for OBC, 194 for EWS, 150 for SC, 98 for ST

MSc Agri. Chemistry: 218 for UR, 208 for OBC, 232 for EWS, 188 for SC, 113 for ST

MA Journalism and Mass Communication: 139.40 for UR

MA/MSc Geography: 194 for UR

For the following courses, application deadline is October 4 (2 pm) and payment deadline is 5 pm on the same date:

MEd: 171 for UR, no cut-off for ST

MA Education: 140 for UR, no cut-off for ST

MA English Literature: 180 for UR, 130 for SC, no cut-off for ST

MA Sanskrit: 160 for UR, no cut-off for ST

MA Philosophy: 169.20 for UR,

MSc Zoology: 166 for UR, 144 for SC, 94 for ST

MSc Agricultural Zoology and Entomology: 129.6 for UR, 88 for SC

MA/MSc Mathematics: 160 for UR, no cut-off for ST

MA/MSc Statistics: 144 for UR, no cut-off for SC, ST.

