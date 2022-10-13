Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, details here

Published on Oct 13, 2022 11:16 AM IST

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 registration will begin today, October 13, 2022. Candidates can check the documents required details below.

Allahabad University (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi

University of Allahabad begins the registration process for Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 on October 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in.

The registration will close on October 15, 2022. The verification and fee submission can be done from October 13 to October 15, 2022. The admission will be done for MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science., B.Voc.

The admission for B.Voc (Software Development) will include course fee of 25000 and caution money of 5000, making it 30000. The payment of the amount has to be paid in favour of A.U. Centre of Vocational Studies and Skill Development. Candidates who want to apply for the admission of all the courses can check the documents list given below.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Documents required

  1. Mark sheet and certificate of high school and intermediate
  2. Graduation mark sheet
  3. Migration certificate and transfer certificate
  4. Recent caste certificate
  5. Economically weaker section
  6. Aadhar card
  7. Download under for gap year for admission website
  8. Download anti ragging form from admission

For more related details candidates can check the official site of University of Allahabad.

