Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, details here

University of Allahabad begins the registration process for Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022 on October 13, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of University of Allahabad at allduniv.ac.in.

The registration will close on October 15, 2022. The verification and fee submission can be done from October 13 to October 15, 2022. The admission will be done for MA Urdu, MSc Environmental Science., B.Voc.

The admission for B.Voc (Software Development) will include course fee of ₹25000 and caution money of ₹5000, making it ₹30000. The payment of the amount has to be paid in favour of A.U. Centre of Vocational Studies and Skill Development. Candidates who want to apply for the admission of all the courses can check the documents list given below.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Documents required

Mark sheet and certificate of high school and intermediate Graduation mark sheet Migration certificate and transfer certificate Recent caste certificate Economically weaker section Aadhar card Download under for gap year for admission website Download anti ragging form from admission

