Amrita School of Biotechnology launches Dual degree program in life sciences
Amrita School of Biotechnology launches Dual degree program in life sciences

Amrita School of Biotechnology in collaboration with University of Arizona has launched a new dual degree program in life sciences.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Amrita School of Biotechnology launches Dual degree program in life sciences(HT File)

Amrita School of Biotechnology has launched a new dual degree program in life sciences. The dual program has been launched in collaboration with the University of Arizona. Students who want to apply for the Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Arizona can apply online through the official site of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on amrita.edu.

This program will provide enrolled students the opportunity to receive two degrees- M.Sc. Biotechnology, Microbiology or Bioinformatics from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MS Cellular and Molecular Medicine from the University of Arizona.

As per the statement released by the varsity, besides being given the unique opportunity to receive two degrees - M.Sc. Biotechnology, Microbiology or Bioinformatics from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and MS Cellular and Molecular Medicine, in a 2 year time frame, students enrolling for this spectacular Dual Degree program would benefit tremendously from this innovative approach of flexible one of its kind modular courses offered by the Cellular and Molecular Medicine Department at the University of Arizona as well as conduct research within the University of Arizona laboratories while at the same time being able to harness the experience of the well-established Masters programs in Biotechnology, Microbiology and Bioinformatics at the Amrita School of Biotechnology.

education university of arizona
