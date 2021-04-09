Home / Education / Admissions / AMU admission test cancelled due to COVID19 surge
AMU admission test cancelled due to COVID19 surge

AMU has cancelled the admission test for session 2021-22. The new dates would be released by the varsity on the official site of AMU in due course of time.
Aligarh Muslim University (Image courtesy: amu.ac.in)

Aligarh Muslim University, AMU has cancelled the admission test for the session 2021-22 due to resurgence of COVID19 pandemic. The fresh schedule for admission tests will be notified by the varsity in due course of time. The official notice of cancellation is available on the official site of AMU Controller Exams on amucontrollerexams.com.

The entrance exam was scheduled from June 20 to July 11, 2021 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 4 pm to 6 pm. The exam schedule was released by the varsity 2 days ago on the official site. The examination is conducted for B.Sc, B.A, B.Com, Bridge Course, B.Tech, MBA, B.Ed and SSSC.

Official notice

Candidates who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 % marks in aggregate can apply for UG programmes and candidates who have completed their bachelor degree from a recognised university can apply for PG programmes.

Aligarh Muslim University Admission Test is conducted for admission to various engineering, graduate and post graduate courses. The examination is conducted offline in pen and paper mode in seven different AMU centres across the country. The admit card and other details would be available to candidates on the official site in due course of time.

