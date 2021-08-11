Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Annamalai University extends last date to register for some programmes
admissions

Annamalai University extends last date to register for some programmes

Annamalia University last date of registration extended till August 31
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Delhi University Admissions 2020: Over 9.7K students apply under second cut off(HT File)

Annamalai University has extended the deadline to submit the online application form for Agriculture Stream two-year postgraduate, BFSc, and BPES programmes.

The last date to apply has been extended to August 23 till 5 pm.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Annamalia University at https://annamalaiuniversity.ac.in/

Candidates have to register online and submit the hardcopy to the University.

"The last date for applying to on-campus Agriculture Stream / Two Year Post Graduate / B.F.Sc. / B.P.E.S. programmes for the current academic year is extended up to 05:00 p.m. of 23 August, 2021," reads the notice on official website.

The registration deadline for MPhil and PhD programmes at Annamalai University is August 31. The application process for admission to PhD programmes began on July 29.

Annamalai University Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Annamalai University at https://annamalaiuniversity.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the admission On-campus tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the ‘Application Online tab’

Click on the stream or course you want to apply for

Register and fill in all the required details

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

The application with all the attachments should be sent to the "THE REGISTRAR, ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY, ANNAMALAINAGAR-608002" on or before the last date without fail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admission process online
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP