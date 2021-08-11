Annamalai University extends last date to register for some programmes

Annamalai University has extended the deadline to submit the online application form for Agriculture Stream two-year postgraduate, BFSc, and BPES programmes.

The last date to apply has been extended to August 23 till 5 pm.

Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of Annamalia University at https://annamalaiuniversity.ac.in/

Candidates have to register online and submit the hardcopy to the University.

"The last date for applying to on-campus Agriculture Stream / Two Year Post Graduate / B.F.Sc. / B.P.E.S. programmes for the current academic year is extended up to 05:00 p.m. of 23 August, 2021," reads the notice on official website.

The registration deadline for MPhil and PhD programmes at Annamalai University is August 31. The application process for admission to PhD programmes began on July 29.

Annamalai University Admissions 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of the Annamalai University at https://annamalaiuniversity.ac.in/

On the homepage click on the admission On-campus tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the ‘Application Online tab’

Click on the stream or course you want to apply for

Register and fill in all the required details

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Take the printout of the application form

The application with all the attachments should be sent to the "THE REGISTRAR, ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY, ANNAMALAINAGAR-608002" on or before the last date without fail.

