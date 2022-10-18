AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: APEAPCET final phase schedule released, check dates

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase schedule. The APEAPCET final phase registration will begin on October 19, 2022. Candidates can apply only through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2022, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses are informed that the web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from October 19 to October 23, 2022.

All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from October 19 to October 21, 2022. The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site.

The seat allotment result will be released on October 26, 2022 and the self reporting and reporting at college will be done from October 26 to October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAPCET.

