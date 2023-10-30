AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: MPC stream admission dates out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2023 counselling dates for M.P.C stream. Candidates who want to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D Courses can check the counselling schedule through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: MPC stream admission dates out, check here

As per the official schedule, the registration and online payment of processing fees can be done from November 1 to November 8, 2023. All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from October 31 to November 1, 2023.

The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres can be done from November 8 to November 9, 2023.

The exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates can be done from November 10 to 12, 2023 and change of options for the candidates on November 12, 2023. The allotment of seats will be displayed on November 14, 2023 after 6 pm. The self reporting and reporting at colleges will be done on November 15 and 16, 2023.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.