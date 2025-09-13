Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has extended the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration dates. Candidates who want to apply for the third and final phase counselling can find the link on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final phase schedule revised, registration extended till tomorrow(Hindustan Times)

The third and final phase schedule has been revised. The last date to register has been extended till September 14, 2025. The verification of uploaded certificates from September 9 to September 15, 2025. The web options can be exercised till September 15, 2025.

Candidates can change the web options on September 16, 2025. The seat allotment result will be released on September 18, 2025. Candidates can self join and report to the allotted colleges on or before September 22, 2025. The classwork will commence from September 19, 2025.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=44.5% for OCs and >=39.5% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to register for final phase

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.