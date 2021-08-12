Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 out at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link for admit card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET), previously known as AP EAMCET), on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:55 PM IST
AP EAMCET admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2021 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.(File)

Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET 2021 entrance examination can download their admit card online at sche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule available on the official website, the AP EAMCET 2021 for engineering stream will be conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021, while the exam for the agriculture and pharmacy stream is scheduled to be held on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, from 9am to 12 noon, and from 3pm to 6pm.

Here’s the direct link for AP EAMCET 2021 admit card

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 admit card:

1. Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Engineering and Pharmacy Hall Tickets”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

