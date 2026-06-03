AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check AP EAPCET scorecards when out?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: AP EAPCET scorecards, rankcards to be out likely soon. The scorecard and other details will be available at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release AP EAMCET Results 2026 likely soon. When released, candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
Through this examination, candidates will be able to apply for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses across the state.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Final answer key awaited
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The final answer key has not been released yet. When released, all appeared candidates can download it through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: When was provisional key released?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Exam shift timings
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: When released, candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of AP EAMCET results have not been announced yet.