AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling: Registration begins, direct link here

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have started the registration process for AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling. The registration process have started today, December 2, 2022 and will close on December 3, 2022. Candidates can apply for M.P.C stream through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The web counseling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from December 2 to December 4, 2022. To register for the admission process, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register for AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling

AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET 2022 Web Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees

Your application has been submitted.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of AP EAPCET.