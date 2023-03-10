Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP ECET 2023 registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, know how to apply

admissions
Published on Mar 10, 2023 01:26 PM IST

APSCHE has invited applications for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023).

ByHT Education Desk

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the application for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023). Interested candidates can register through the official website of AP ECET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application fee without a late fee is April 10.

The AP ECET 2023 examination will be held on May 5, 2023, in two shifts from 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm. The applictaion fee is 600 for OC students, 550 for BC students, and 500 for SC/ST students.

Direct link to download the admit card

AP ECET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ECET 2023 link

Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process

Fill in the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download and take a printout for future reference

