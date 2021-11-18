AP ECET Counselling 2021: Registration ends today on sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will end the registration process for AP ECET Counselling 2021 on November 18, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test counselling round can apply online through the official site of AP ECET on sche.aptonline.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering and Pharmacy & B.Sc. Maths) are eligible to apply for the counselling round for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres will be done from November 16 to November 19, 2021. The window for change of option for candidates will open on November 24 and the allotment of seats will be done on November 27, 2021 and the self-reporting, reporting at college and commencement of classwork will be done from November 28, 2021.

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). All the candidates will have to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}