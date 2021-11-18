Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET Counselling 2021: Registration ends today on sche.aptonline.in
admissions

AP ECET Counselling 2021: Registration ends today on sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET Counselling 2021 registration ends today, November 18, 2021. Candidates can apply for the counselling round through the official site of AP ECET on sche.aptonline.in.
AP ECET Counselling 2021: Registration ends today on sche.aptonline.in(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will end the registration process for AP ECET Counselling 2021 on November 18, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test counselling round can apply online through the official site of AP ECET on sche.aptonline.in.

The Qualified and eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma holders of all branches of Engineering and Pharmacy & B.Sc. Maths) are eligible to apply for the counselling round for the seats available in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh(both University and Private) for the academic year 2021-22.

As per the schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres will be done from November 16 to November 19, 2021. The window for change of option for candidates will open on November 24 and the allotment of seats will be done on November 27, 2021 and the self-reporting, reporting at college and commencement of classwork will be done from November 28, 2021. 

The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). All the candidates will have to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education engineering education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared, direct link for score cards

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment result declared, check here  

DU PG First Merit List 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check 

Kerala University PhD entrance exam on Dec 4, registration closes tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP