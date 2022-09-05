AP ECET counselling 2022 begins tomorrow on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Schedule here

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released the counselling schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common entrance Test or AP ECET 2022. As per the schedule, online registration and fee payment window will open tomorrow, September 6 and close on September 9. Eligible candidates can apply on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Documents required for AP ECET 2022 counselling:

APECET-2022 Rank card. APECET-2022 Hall Ticket. Memorandum of Marks (Diploma/Degree). Provisional Diploma Certificate/Degree Certificate. Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo). Study Certificate from VII to Diploma/9th to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates Category, residence certificate, etc. See full list.

AP ECET counselling 2022: Important dates for phase 1

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration: September 6-9, 2022

Online Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centres(HLCs): September 8-11

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates: September 10-12

Change of Options for the candidates: September 13

Release of seat allotments: September 16

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college: September 16-20

Commencement of classwork: September 19 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON