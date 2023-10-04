AP ICET allotment result 2023 out on icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced seat allotment result of the first round of Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023). Candidates can go to the website icet-sche.aptonline.in or use the link given below to download it.

AP ICET allotment result 2023 announced (icet-sche.aptonline.in)

AP ICET round 1 allotment result 2023

Hall ticket number and date of birth are required to download the provisional allotment order. College-wise allotment results are also available.

These are the steps to check ICET allotment result 2023

Go to hicet-sche.aptonline.in. Open the link to download the provisional allotment order. Login with the credentials required. Download your allotment letter and take a printout.

As per the counselling schedule, selected candidates have to report at allotted institutions for admission today, October 4.

Institutes have to submit the number of vacancies for upcoming rounds by October 6.

Classes for the first batch will also start today, October 4. For further information, visit the council's website.