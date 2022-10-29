AP ICET Counselling 2022: Registration for second, final phase begins on Oct 31

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin the registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 for second and final phase on October 31, 2022. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can apply online through the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The qualified and eligible candidates of APICET-2022 who are desirous of seeking admission into MBA/MCA programs can apply online till November 3, 2022. The verification of certificates can be done from November 2 to November 6, 2022. The exercising of web options will be done on November 7, 2022.

The allotment of seats will be released on November 10, 2022 and reporting at colleges can be done from November 11, 2022.

The processing fees is ₹1200/- if belonging to OC/BC category, ₹600/- if belonging to SC/ST/PH category through online by credit card/ debit card/ (or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the web site. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ICET.

