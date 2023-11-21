AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till tomorrow, apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has extended the registration date for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling. The last date to apply for Phase 1 is till November 22, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till tomorrow

As per the revised schedule, the verification of uploaded certificates will be done till November 24, 2023. The web options can be filled from November 25 to November 27, 2023. Changes in web options can be done on November 28, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 30, 2023 and self reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates can be done from December 1 to December 2, 2023.

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹1000/- (OC/BC), Rs.500/- (SC/ST/PH). The payment should be done through the payment gateway available on the website by entering hall ticket no and rank till November 22, 2023. Candidates can make the payment by using credit/debit card/net banking/other channels. Also check other admission here

Candidates claiming CAP/NCC/PH/ SPORTS have to attend physically for verification of certificates at Andhra Loyala College, Vijayawada centre only on November 21, 2023. Candidates shall upload all relevant certificates including CAP/NCC/PH/ SPORTS certificates, original certificates will be verified on November 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP LAWCET.