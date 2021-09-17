Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

AP LAWCET & PGLCET hall tickets 2021 released at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link

AP LAWCET & PGLCET hall ticket 2021: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati has released the hall ticket of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The AP Law common entrance test (AP LAWCET & PG LCET-2021) is scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021 from 11am to 12.30pm.

The AP Law common entrance test will be conducted for admission into regular LLB course (3 years and 5 years) and LLM course (2 years) for the academic year 2021-22.

Direct link to download AP LAWCET & PGLCET-2021 hall ticket 

How to download AP LAWCET & PGLCET-2021 hall ticket:

Visit the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "AP-LAWCET-2021" link

Click on "Download Hall Ticket" link

Enter registration number or mobile number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth

Click on "Download Hall ticket"

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print.

