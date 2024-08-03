AP NEET Counselling 2024: 43788 candidates eligible to apply, list released at drysruhs.edu.in

AP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences has released the list of NEET UG-qualified candidates who are eligible to apply for undergraduate medical admissions for the 85 per cent state quota seats. NEET-qualified candidates of Andhra Pradesh can visit the official website of the university at drysruhs.edu.in and check the list. AP NEET Counselling 2024: List of eligible candidates released at drysruhs.edu.in

Candidates should know that the inclusion of one's name in the list does not mean they have qualified for admission, as it will be subject to their participation in the AP NEET UG counselling process and fulfilment of other conditions.

The list shared by the university shows names, NEET UG ranks, scores and roll numbers of 43,788 candidates. The list has been prepared based on the category-wise cut-off marks shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The university informed that it will share a separate notification inviting online applications for Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling. “Interested candidates shall apply whenever the said Notification and schedule is released by the University. Aspirants shall watch the University website for regular updates,” it said.

The final merit list will be displayed only after the submission of application forms and verification of information, it added.

The university said it will verify the category-wise eligibility after the submission of caste certificates and conformation of its genuineness by the respective welfare departments (SC, ST and BC).

The final merit list for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will be displayed after the candidates submit the required certificates and the university's medical board confirms them.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the online counselling process for all India quora medical seats through NEET UG will begin on August 14. The detailed schedule is available on mcc.nic.in.