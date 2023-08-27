AP OAMDC 2023: Phase 2 schedule released at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in, register from Aug 28

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the schedule for the second phase of the Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023. According to the schedule, the registration process for the AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2 will begin on August 28. Candidates will be able to register online through the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in.

The deadline for registration is September 1. From September 4, 2023, candidates may exercise their web options. The phase 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 12.

Candidates from the OC and BC categories must pay registration fees of 400 and 300 rupees, respectively. Candidates who fall under the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories must pay ₹200 to register.

AP OAMDC 2023 phase 2: Know how to register

Visit the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘fill application and fee payment’

Enter the required details and submit to register yourselves

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fee

Review the application form and take a printout

