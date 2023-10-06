Andhra University, Visakhapatnam and APSCHE will release AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result on October 6, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results when declared on the official website of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result releasing today at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

The reporting at colleges and commencement of work will begin today, October 6, 2023 onwards. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for counselling round was started on September 12 and ended on September 23, 2023. The exercising of web options was done from September 24 to September 29, 2023.

APPGCET-2023 web counseling is conducted for admission into first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc.) begin offered by constituent and affiliated colleges of various universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the Academic Year 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of A PGCET.

