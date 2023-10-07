AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result out at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam and APSCHE has released AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result on October 6, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves to the counselling round can check the results through the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result out at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

All those candidates who have registered themselves can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP PGCET at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP PGCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the reporting at colleges and commencement of work date has been postponed to October 10, 2023. Earlier, the reporting was scheduled to begin today, October 6 onwards.

APPGCET-2023 web counseling is conducted for admission into first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc.) begin offered by constituent and affiliated colleges of various universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the Academic Year 2023-24. For more related details candidates can check the official website of A PGCET.

