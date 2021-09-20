Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AP PGECET admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download hall tickets
admissions

AP PGECET admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download hall tickets

AP PGECET 2021 admit cards: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 05:41 PM IST
AP PGECET 2021 hall tickets: Candidates can download their AP PGECET 2021 admit cards from the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.( sche.ap.gov.in)

AP PGECET 2021 admit cards: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Monday released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the entrance test can download their admit cards from the official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP PGECET is scheduled to be held on September 27, 28 and 29 from 10am to 12 noon and from 3pm to 5pm.

The AP PGECET-2021 will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, on behalf of the APSCHE for the academic year 2021-2022 for admission into M.Tech./M.Pharm./Pharm.D(PB) courses in University engineering/pharmacy colleges and their affiliated colleges approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

Direct link to download hall ticket of AP PGECET 2021

How to download hall ticket of AP PGECET 2021:

Visit he official website of APSCHE at sche.ap.gov.in.

Submit registration number and date of birth. Select exam paper for entrance test.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

RELATED STORIES

Direct link to check exam schedule

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh news exam admit card hall tickets
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka KCET results 2021 declared, here's how to check at karresults.nic.in

MoU pending, Jio Institute’s plan to start functioning this yr hangs in balance

AP LAWCET & PGLCET hall tickets 2021 released at sche.ap.gov.in, direct link

Treat applied maths at par with maths for UG admissions in arts, commerce: UGC
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP