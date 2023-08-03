AP PGECET counselling dates 2023 released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the PGECET 2023 counselling schedule. The registration period for the state Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling 2023 for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, and Pharma D programs begins on August 26.

The website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET is where eligible candidates can register. Candidates will be able to register and upload certificates till August 31.

Important dates:

Web Counselling Registration & Uploading of certificates: Aug 26 to Aug 31

Online Certificate Verification: Aug 26 to Sept 9

Web Options: Sept 8 to Sept 11

Change of Web options: Sept 12

Allotment of seats: Sept 15

Last date of Reporting: Sept 23

The application fee for candidates in the OC and BC categories is ₹1,000, while the fee for candidates in the SC and ST categories is ₹500.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Documents required

APPGECET-2023 Rank Card & APPGECET-2023 Hall Ticket

2. Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate & Memorandum of marks of qualifying Examination

3. Memo of SSC or its equivalent

4. Study Certificate from 10th class to Graduation or Residence Certificate for the preceding 7 years from the qualifying examination i.e. Graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education (Aadhaar card / Household card.

5. Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates

6. Residence certificate of father or mother for a period of 10 years in A.P. excluding the period of their employment outside A.P. from M.R.O. in case of candidates who studied outside the state of A.P.

7. Transfer Certificate

8. Income Certificate / House hold card (white) / Ration card

9. EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable

10. Candidates who have studied in Telangana but wish to claim AU/SVU regions have to submit Local Status Certificate

