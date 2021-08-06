Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AP POLYCET 2021 exam next month, registration ends on August 13, check schedule
admissions

AP POLYCET 2021 exam next month, registration ends on August 13, check schedule

AP POLYCET 2021 examination will be conducted month. The registration process will end on August 13, 2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 09:01 AM IST
AP POLYCET 2021 exam next month, registration ends on August 13, check schedule(Photo: iStock/For representational purposes only)

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will conclude the registration process on August 13 for AP POLYCET 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can check and apply online through the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will be conducted on September 1, 2021.

As per the official brochure, the admission into new Diploma Courses sanctioned if any during the academic year 2021-2022 will be done on the basis of POLYCET-2021 rank. There is no age restriction for appearing for POLYCET-2021. Candidates can check the complete schedule given below.

AP POLYCET 2021: Check schedule here

Opening date of application July 26, 2021
Closing date of application August 13, 2021
Release of Hall ticketOne week before commencement of exam
Exam dateSeptember 1, 2021
Tentative date of declaration of results September 11, 2021 

To apply for the examination, candidates should have passed SSC exam conducted by the state board of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh or any other examination equivalent. Candidates who have appeared for this year and whose results are yet to be declared can appear for the exam.

As separate POLYCET tests are being conducted by the respective States, the candidates of Andhra Pradesh intending to seek admission in to the courses offered in Polytechnics of Telangana State and seek admission under 15% unreserved quota offered in Telangana State shall appear for POLYCET conducted by Telangana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap polycet education
TRENDING NEWS

British DJ Rob da Bank’s name turns into meme, he reacts with this tweet

Nasa posts pic created using a series of 53 images. Can you guess what it shows?

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP