APSET 2021: Application begins for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test

The Andhra University Visakhapatnam has begun the application for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET). The Andhra University will be conducting APSET on the behalf of the Andhra Government. The online application process began today, August 11.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of the APSET at https://apset.net.in/

The last date for submission of the online application fee without late fee is September 13.

APSET for the year 2021 will be held on October 31.

APSET 2021 registration fee:

The registration fee is ₹1200 for general category applicants and ₹1000 for BC category, while it is ₹700 for SC, ST, and PwD category that has to be paid online through credit/ debit card or net banking.

How to apply for APSET 2021

Visit the official website of APSET 2021 at https://apset.net.in/

On the homepage click on the registration tab

Fill in the required information and enter a password of your choice

A confirmation message is displayed on your screen and an email will be sent to the registered email id.

After registration Make payment and click on submit

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference