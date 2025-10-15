Ashoka University now accepting undergraduate applications for 2026 intake, 500 scholarships available

Ashoka University UG admissions for 2026 intake: Ashoka University, a private research university located in Sonipat, Haryana, has started accepting applications for its 2026 undergraduate batch from Monday, October 13, 2025. The university offers a wide range of programmes that mix classroom learning with real-world experiences. Ashoka University offers a wide range of programmes that mix classroom learning with real-world experiences. (MINT_PRINT/File)

Courses offered: Direct link to check Highlights of 2026 Admissions Cycle: 1. 500 Scholarships Available Ashoka is offering 500 merit and need-based scholarships this year to help more students access quality education, regardless of their financial background. This includes:

Special Merit Scholarships (50 seats): Full tuition fee waivers for students with top scores in national exams such as:

JEE Mains (98 percentile and above)

IISER Aptitude Test (Top 2000 ranks)

CMI Entrance Exam (Top 100 ranks)

Indian National Olympiads (Qualified for training camp stage)

Achievers’ Merit Scholarships (150 seats): Up to 100% tuition fee waivers for students with:

98% or more in CBSE or ICSE/ISC Class X and XII board exams (final or predicted)

Strong performance in Ashoka’s admissions process

Scholarships: Direct link to check Need-Based Scholarships (300 seats) : Available for students who require financial support. The university assesses the family’s financial condition, including income, savings, and other resources, to decide the level of support.

Students who receive merit scholarships can still apply for additional need-based aid if required.

2. Application Rounds Applications will be accepted in four rounds, starting from October 13, 2025, and closing on May 31, 2026. This gives students multiple chances to apply.

Direct link to check Admission process 3. Admission Tests at Centres Across India

For Indian residents, Ashoka’s admission assessments will take place in 37 centres across the country. Students with physical disabilities or mobility issues will receive special consideration.

Ashoka University UG admissions for 2026 intake: Direct link to apply

To know more or apply, visit www.ashoka.edu.in

(With inputs from press note issued by Ashoka University.)