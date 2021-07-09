Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam CCE 2021: Apply from July 14, exam on August 29

Assam Science and Technology University has released a notification regarding the Assam CEE 2021. The online application will begin on July 14 and the last date of the submission of the online application form is August 2.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Assam CEE 2021 notification released(HT File)

The Assam Combined Entrance Examination-2021 will be conducted on Sunday, August 29.

The examination will be conducted from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The admit card will be issued 15 days prior to the examination up to the date of examination.

The Assam CEE-2021 examination result will be declared within 10 days of the conduct of the examination.

Check official notification here https://astu.ac.in/?page_id=18786

The Combined Entrance Examination (CEE), 2021 for admission to B.Tech. programmes in the colleges of Assam shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University( ASTU ), Guwahati. The CEE-2021 will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Assam CEE 2021: How to Apply

Visit www.astu.ac.in and click on CEE 2021 Online Form Fill-up link

Click on the Application Form Tab

Read the instruction carefully before filling online application

Click on the next and fill-up the form and submit

Pay the examination fee of 750

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

