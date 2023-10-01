Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Check seat allotment, other important dates

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Check seat allotment, other important dates

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: SCERT closes application window, seat allotment results to be announced on scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam closed the application window of the DElEd counselling 2023 on September 30. Next, it will announce seat allotment results on scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Check seat allotment result, other important dates

The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced on September 24.

As per the admission schedule, district-wise overall and category-wise ranks will be announced on October 3 and seat allotment results for the first round will be declared on October 5.

After that, physical admission and document verification will be held at allotted institutes from October 6 to 7.

Institutes have to submit admission reports and vacancy list for the second round by 5 pm on October 9.

The list of vacant seats and allotment result of the second round will be published on October 11.

Check the schedule here.

For any clarification, candidates can reach out to the council on +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.

