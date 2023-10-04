Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on scertpet.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 04, 2023 03:48 PM IST

Assam DElEd round 1 allotment result will be available on the website scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) will announce seat allotment result of the first round of DElEd admission 2023 tomorrow, October 5. This will be available on the website scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd round 1 seat allotment result 2023 tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

District-wise ranks of the DElEd entrance examination (pre-entry test) was announced on October 3.

The result of the examination was declared on September 24 and the application process for counselling was closed on September 30.

When declared, candidates can check DElEd allotment results by following these steps

Know how to check Assam DELEd round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Go to the admission website of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Open the link to check round 1 allotment result.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download seat allotment order.

Next, selected candidates have to report at allotted institutions and complete the admission and document verification process between October 6 and 7.

Institutes will admission report and vacancy list to SCERT by 5 pm on October 9.

The consolidated vacancy list and result of the second round of seat allotment will be out announced on October 11.

