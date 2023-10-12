State Council of Educational Research, SCERT has postponed the release date of Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023. Candidates who are waiting for the result can check the official notice on the official website of SCERT at scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd round 2 allotment result 2023 postponed, notice here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result was scheduled to release on October 11, 2023, which has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. With the delay in the declaration of results, the admission process dates will also be revised.

The official notice reads, “It is for information to all concerned that the result of allotment of institute for round 2 scheduled to be published on 11th October,2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Revised scheduled for admission process will be published shortly. All concerned are advised to visit the website https://scertpet.co.in from time to time for latest updates.”

As per previous counselling dates, the selected candidates would go to the allotted institutes to complete the physical admission and document verification process from October 13 to 16 and institutes would submit admission report and vacancy lists to the directorate of SCERT Assam by 5 pm on October 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCERT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON