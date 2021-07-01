Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Assam PAT 2021 registration deadline extended, exam rescheduled
admissions

Assam PAT 2021 registration deadline extended, exam rescheduled

The registration for Assam polytechnic admission test (PAT) 2021 has been extended till July 20.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Assam PAT 2021 registration deadline extended(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration for Assam polytechnic admission test (PAT) 2021 has been extended till July 20. Assam PAT 2021 is an admission test for all the Polytechnics of Assam on the subject of Science and Mathematics. The exam was earlier scheduled on July 25. However, with the change in the registration date the exam has been rescheduled to August 22.

Candidates can register for the exam on the official website.

Apply online

The Polytechnics offer a three year Diploma Courses in Engineering & Technology after class 10 and Modern Office Management (for girls only) after class 12. The Diploma Courses offered by the Polytechnics are affiliated to the State Council for Technical Education (SCTE), Assam and approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

At present, there are 26 polytechnics in the state and one central government institute.

Assam PAT 2021 eligibility criteria

Assam PAT 2021: How to apply

﻿• Go to the official website https://pat2021.online/21PAT/

• Click on "Click here to Apply"

• Fill up the Application form

• Upload your photograph and scanned signature

• Generate unique application number

• Deposit the fees

• Submit the application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam
TRENDING NEWS

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

Kids react to otters visiting their home in Florida, viral video wins hearts

Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP