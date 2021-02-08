Home / Education / Admissions / ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link
ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will close the online registration process for the February session of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) on Monday, February 8, 2021, on its official website.

AIMS will release the admit cards for the ATMA 2021 examination on February 10, 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2021. The results of ATMA 2021 will be announced on February 19, 2021.

The entrance examination is held for admissions into the participating colleges offering the MBA programmes.

