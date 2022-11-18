AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 of AACCC counselling out, get link

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced final result for round 1 of NEET counselling 2022. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in and check it.

On November 17, a provisional list was released and candidates were asked to send their feedback.

“Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in),” an official statement said.

Candidates can now check the final result and download the provisional allotment letter from aaccc.gov.in and take admission at allotted institution. They can take admission from November 18 to 25.

Direct link.

AACCC conducts NEET UG counselling for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

The second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling will begin in December 1. This will be followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round.

