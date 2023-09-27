Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today at aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2023 12:28 PM IST

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process begins today, September 27, 2023.

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will begin the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 choice filling process on September 27, 2023. Candidates who want to fill choices can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. The link to fill the choices and lock it will be available from 2 pm onwards.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today

The choice filling and locking facility will get over on October 2, 2023. The Round 1 seat allotment process will begin on October 3 and will end on October 4, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on October 5, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 6 to October 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices for Round 1

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AYUSH NEET at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Now fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP