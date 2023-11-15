Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has updated the AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule on November 15, 2023. Candidates who want to check the updated dates can check it on the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule updated, check dates here (File photo)

As per the updated schedule, the registration process will begin on November 16 and will end on November 19, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be done from November 16 to November 19, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done on November 20, 2023 and the result will be announced on November 21, 2023.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute from November 22 to November 27, 2023.

The Revised schedule for the Conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by the Deemed Universities is from November 22 to November 27, 2023. The last date of admission in ASU&H-UG courses for the A.Y 2023-24 is November 30, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for special stray round

All the candidates willing to apply for special stray round can do it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on candidate registration link and enter the required details.

Click on submit and fill the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.