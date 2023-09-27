Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2023 02:59 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 has been released. The direct link is given below.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has released AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 27, 2023. The seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, link here

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 28 to October 5, 2023. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from the AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for the admission procedure.

The registration process was started on September 20 and ended on September 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP