AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has released AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 27, 2023. The seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out, link here

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the institute from September 28 to October 5, 2023. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on NEET UG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can download the Provisional Allotment Letter from the AACCC-UG portal and approach the allotted institute for the admission procedure.

The registration process was started on September 20 and ended on September 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

