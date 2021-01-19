IND USA
admissions

Ayush NEET-UG counselling registration begins today

The third or mop-up round registration for AYUSH -NEET UG counselling 2020 will begin from today, January 19, 2021.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Ayush NEET Counselling begins today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC), will open the registration window for the online registration process on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in till 12 noon on January 24.

According to the official schedule, the last date for choice filling and locking is January 24. The result will be declared on January 27.

Shortlisted candidates for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admission at the allotted institutes between January 28 and February 8.

AYUSH Counselling: How to register online

Step 1: Visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG counselling.

Step 3: Click on the ‘new registration' tab and fill in the required information.

Step 4: Fill the application form correctly and suv

