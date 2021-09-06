BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Last date to apply extended, direct link to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date fo submission of online application for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Examination-2021. The last date to submit online applications has been extended to September 12, 2021 till 11.50pm.

The last date to pay the examination fee online has been extended to September 13 till 11.50pm.

Candidates can make corrections online in the particulars of application form from September 14 to 15 till 11.50pm through the correction/editing window at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The BBAU entrance test-2021 will be held for admission into the under-graduate (UET) and post-graduate (PET) programmes for academic session 2021-22.

Candidates who have not applied yet for the BBAU Entrance Examination-2021 can apply online through the official website of BBAU at bbauet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to apply for BBAU entrance test for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses (UET)-2021

Direct link to apply for BHU entrance test for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses (PET)-2021

How to apply for BBAU entrance test-2021:

Visit the official website of BBAU at bbauet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Registration for BBAU (UET)-2021" for admission into the under-graduate programme (UET) or "Registration for BBAU (PET)-2021" for admission into the post-graduate programme (PET)

A new webpage will appear on the screen

Click on "New Registration" link

Fill in the application form

Make the payment and click on submit.