BHU entrance exam schedule for UG, PG courses 2021-22 announced

BHU entrance exam: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule of Banaras Hindu University entrance exam for under graduate and post graduate courses for academic session 2021-22.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:47 PM IST
BHU entrance exam: Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.(PTI File)

National Testing Agency has released the schedule of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance examination for under graduate and post graduate courses for academic session 2021-22. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The BHU entrance test 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 03 and 04 throughout the country in computer-based mode, hybrid (tablets) and pen and paper mode.

Direct link to check BHU schedule

As per the official notification, the information regarding downloading of admit cards will be displayed on NTA websites--bhuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in-- later on. “Candidates are advised to be in touch with NTA website for any updates regarding the exam,” reads the notification.

Note: For any queries candidates can call NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in

