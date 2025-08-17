Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
BHU PG Admission 2025: Spot round registration ends today at bhu.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 12:21 pm IST

BHU PG Admission 2025 spot round registration ends today, August 17, 2025. The direct link is given here. 

Banaras Hindu University will end the BHU PG Admission 2025 spot round registration on August 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the spot round admission can check the direct link available on the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

File photo of Banaras Hindu University. (IIT-BHU official website)
File photo of Banaras Hindu University. (IIT-BHU official website)

The following candidates will be eligible to register in the Spot-round:

1. Candidates who have not registered for BHU PG Counseling so far. These candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500/-.

2. Candidates who registered for the BHU PG Counseling process but

a) were not offered any seat during the regular round allotment (waitlisted);

b) were offered seats but could not deposit the fee in stipulated time;

c) deposited the fee but got their admissions cancelled/ withdrawal/ rejected during verification.

These candidates can alter / add new programs (based on the vacant seats).

3. In the GD-PI/ Practical/ Performance based Test courses, only the waitlisted candidates will be allowed to register for the Spot Round, who have already appeared for GD-PI/ Practical/ Performance based Test.

Direct link to apply here 

BHU PG Admission 2025: How to apply for spot round

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

2. Click on registration link and enter the registration details.

3. Once done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHU.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
